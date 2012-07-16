Show Menu
Cheatography
  1. Home >
  2. Programming >

TiddlyWiki Cheat Sheet by

Getting started with Tiddlywiki (http://www.tiddlywiki.com/)

Useful Websites

Tiddlywiki
Main website
Tiddler Toddler
Beginners guide
Tiddly­Wiki5
HTML5 and node.js version

Initial Setup

After creating a new TiddlyWiki edit the following tiddlers:
Defaul­tTi­ddlers - the tiddlers that should be displayed when opening the TiddlyWiki
MainMenu - the items that display on the left side of the TiddlyWiki
SiteTitle - the main heading in the page
SiteSu­bTitle - the text following the main heading

Left Menu

To edit the menu:
1. Edit MainMenu tiddler
2. Add menu items in [[]]
3. Add separators using ----- (5 -)

ColorP­alette Styles

Background
Backgr­ound, title and subtitle text
Foreground
Text color
Primar­yPale
Interface options box
Primar­yLight
MainMenu, links, bottom of header gradient
PrimaryMid
MainMenu text, links, tags list, bottom of header
Primar­yDark
Top right menu, tiddler buttons
Second­aryPale
Code snippets background
Second­ary­Light
Highlight for buttons and right menu
Second­aryMid
Table titles, save box
Second­aryDark
Tiddler titles
Tertia­ryPale
Right hand menu, tiddler tag button
Tertia­ryLight
Right hand menu borders
Tertia­ryMid
Right hand menu unseleted tags
Tertia­ryDark
Tiddler subtitle
 

Block Elements

Headings
! Heading level 1, !! Heading level 2 etc.
Unordered List
* Level 1, ** Level 2, *** Level 3
Ordered List
# Level 1, ## Level 2, ### Level 3
Definition List
; term, :descr­iption
Block Quotes
> Level 1, >> Level 2, >>> Level 3
Prefor­matted
{{{ quoted text }}} (on separate lines)

Inline Formatting

Bold
'Bold' (pairs of double single quotes)
Italic
//Italics//
Underline
__Underline__
Strike­through
--Strikethrough
Supers­cript
^^Superscript^^
Subscript
~~Subscript~~
Highli­ghted
@@highlighted@@

Special Formatting

Force a line break
<br>
Create a horizontal line
----
Hide text% text %
% text %
Raw HTML
<ht­ml>...<­/h­tml>
Prevent wiki formatting
"­"­"­Inside triple double­-qu­ote­s"""
 

Tables

Columns
Columns delimited by |
Headings
Heading text preceded by !
Colspan
>
Rowspan
-
Caption
|The Caption|c

Adding External Links

Links to external sites can be entered in the following form:
[[NY Times|­htt­p:/­/ww­w.n­yti­mes.com]]

This displays as a link with the title "NY Times"

Tiddler Links

To add a link from tiddler to another, enclose the name of the destin­ation tiddler in [[]] for example, [[Dest­ination Tiddler Name]].

Where names are entered with multiple capital letters (WikiW­ords), a link is provided automa­tic­ally.

To prevent WikiWords from being converted to links, use a tilde (~) character at the front of the word.
               
 

Metadata

  • Languages:
  • Published: 16th July, 2012
  • Last Updated: 12th May, 2016
  • Rated: 5 out of 5 stars based on 3 ratings

Favourited By

s0ulboy05 Cashiuus vinceswann wolfsong MPG earthlydelight Theosis

Comments

Thank you for this cheat-sheet. Came in quite handy!

Thanks! It'll be great to add some info about shadow tiddlers - for example
in a standard TiddlyWiki, the MarkupPostHead shadow tiddler contains HTML that is inserted at the end of the <head> section of the TiddlyWiki HTML.

Hi. Thank you very much.
By the way, there is an error: it should be ^^suprscript^^, and not ^superscript^.

Add a Comment

Your Comment

Please enter your name.

    Please enter your email address

      Please enter your Comment.

          Related Cheat Sheets

          Wikipedia Cheat Sheet
          HTML5 deutsch Cheat Sheet
          Confluence Markup Cheat Sheet

          More Cheat Sheets by Simon Fermor

          Markdown Cheat Sheet
          Ruby Essentials for Kids Cheat Sheet
           
           