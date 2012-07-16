|
Initial Setup
|
After creating a new TiddlyWiki edit the following tiddlers:
DefaultTiddlers - the tiddlers that should be displayed when opening the TiddlyWiki
MainMenu - the items that display on the left side of the TiddlyWiki
SiteTitle - the main heading in the page
SiteSubTitle - the text following the main heading
Left Menu
|
To edit the menu:
1. Edit MainMenu tiddler
2. Add menu items in [[]]
3. Add separators using ----- (5 -)
ColorPalette Styles
|
Background
|
Background, title and subtitle text
|
Foreground
|
Text color
|
PrimaryPale
|
Interface options box
|
PrimaryLight
|
MainMenu, links, bottom of header gradient
|
PrimaryMid
|
MainMenu text, links, tags list, bottom of header
|
PrimaryDark
|
Top right menu, tiddler buttons
|
SecondaryPale
|
Code snippets background
|
SecondaryLight
|
Highlight for buttons and right menu
|
SecondaryMid
|
Table titles, save box
|
SecondaryDark
|
Tiddler titles
|
TertiaryPale
|
Right hand menu, tiddler tag button
|
TertiaryLight
|
Right hand menu borders
|
TertiaryMid
|
Right hand menu unseleted tags
|
TertiaryDark
|
Tiddler subtitle
|
|
Block Elements
|
Headings
|
! Heading level 1, !! Heading level 2 etc.
|
Unordered List
|
* Level 1, ** Level 2, *** Level 3
|
Ordered List
|
# Level 1, ## Level 2, ### Level 3
|
Definition List
|
; term, :description
|
Block Quotes
|
> Level 1, >> Level 2, >>> Level 3
|
Preformatted
|
{{{ quoted text }}} (on separate lines)
Inline Formatting
|
Bold
|
'Bold' (pairs of double single quotes)
|
Italic
|
//Italics//
|
Underline
|
__Underline__
|
Strikethrough
|
--Strikethrough
|
Superscript
|
^^Superscript^^
|
Subscript
|
~~Subscript~~
|
Highlighted
|
@@highlighted@@
Special Formatting
|
Force a line break
|
<br>
|
Create a horizontal line
|
----
|
Hide text% text %
|
% text %
|
Raw HTML
|
<html>...</html>
|
Prevent wiki formatting
|
"""Inside triple double-quotes"""
|
|
Tables
|
Columns
|
Columns delimited by |
|
Headings
|
Heading text preceded by !
|
Colspan
|
>
|
Rowspan
|
-
|
Caption
|
|The Caption|c
Adding External Links
|
Links to external sites can be entered in the following form:
[[NY Times|http://www.nytimes.com]]
This displays as a link with the title "NY Times"
Tiddler Links
|
To add a link from tiddler to another, enclose the name of the destination tiddler in [[]] for example, [[Destination Tiddler Name]].
Where names are entered with multiple capital letters (WikiWords), a link is provided automatically.
To prevent WikiWords from being converted to links, use a tilde (~) character at the front of the word.
Created By
Metadata
Favourited By
Comments
Mike 08:57 14 Feb 14
Thank you for this cheat-sheet. Came in quite handy!
Dima 14:51 18 Feb 14
Thanks! It'll be great to add some info about shadow tiddlers - for example
in a standard TiddlyWiki, the MarkupPostHead shadow tiddler contains HTML that is inserted at the end of the <head> section of the TiddlyWiki HTML.
jero 10:27 18 Jul 14
Hi. Thank you very much.
By the way, there is an error: it should be ^^suprscript^^, and not ^superscript^.
Add a Comment
Related Cheat Sheets
More Cheat Sheets by Simon Fermor